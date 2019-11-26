Here is a ‘One of a Kind’ holiday tradition you don’t want to miss!

Posted 11:48 PM, November 26, 2019, by

PHOTO: Christmas ornaments are displayed at the Christkindlmarket in downtown Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Inspired by the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, which began in 1545, the Christkindlmarket Chicago brings a cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm to Chicago. Chicago's largest open-air Christmas festival was first held on Pioneer Court in 1996. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Aida Sarvan, the Marketing Director for the ‘One of a Kind’ show calls in to explain it to Pete McMurray.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.