× Cochran’s Kid Of The Week: Jackson M.

Jackson Moran, a junior in high school at Wheaton Warrenville South. He plays varsity soccer for the past two years and each summer Jackson volunteers on pine ridge native american reservation in South Dakota with an organization called Re-Member. As well as two summers ago he went to the Dominican Republic with his dad and a team from his church to help a community build a second floor for their local church to get more government funding for the community and helped build two homes for families in the community. Jackson also works for a contractor in the summer called Coan Services, and in the winters helps at his moms accounting firm as a secretary. In addition to all that, he mows lawns, shovels for his neighbors. He says “all of these things have helped me so much and helped me grow as a person and showed me what is really important in life which is community.”

