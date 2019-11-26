Coach Jeremy Colliton: It’s A Results-Driven Business

Posted 11:47 AM, November 26, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 16: Robin Lehner #40 of the Chicago Blackhawks plays against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on November 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner recently went on Twitter to ask for help on how to be better in the shootout. Head coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to share his thoughts on the topic and to preview tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. He talked to Ji Suk Yi (filling in for Steve) about holiday traditions, a divisional-heavy upcoming schedule, and rookie center, Kirby Dach. Later on Ji reminds coach about a question he was hesitant to answer a couple weeks ago.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.