Coach Jeremy Colliton: It’s A Results-Driven Business

Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner recently went on Twitter to ask for help on how to be better in the shootout. Head coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to share his thoughts on the topic and to preview tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars. He talked to Ji Suk Yi (filling in for Steve) about holiday traditions, a divisional-heavy upcoming schedule, and rookie center, Kirby Dach. Later on Ji reminds coach about a question he was hesitant to answer a couple weeks ago.