FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Wash. The most productive freeway corridor for self-driving trucks in the United States appears to be Interstate 5 through Washington and Oregon, according to a report released this week. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Autobon AI Founder Krystian Gebis explains his self-driving semi-trucks
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Wash. The most productive freeway corridor for self-driving trucks in the United States appears to be Interstate 5 through Washington and Oregon, according to a report released this week. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Autobon AI Founder Krystian Gebis is University of Illinois at Chicago graduate, who joins John Williams to explain why he decided to bring self-driving semi-trucks to Chicago. And he answers questions from listeners who share the road with these trucks and fellow truck drivers themselves.