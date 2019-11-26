Autobon AI Founder Krystian Gebis explains his self-driving semi-trucks

Posted 3:38 PM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, November 26, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, truck and automobile traffic mix on Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Wash. The most productive freeway corridor for self-driving trucks in the United States appears to be Interstate 5 through Washington and Oregon, according to a report released this week. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Autobon AI Founder Krystian Gebis is  University of Illinois at Chicago graduate, who joins John Williams to explain why he decided to bring self-driving semi-trucks to Chicago. And he answers questions from listeners who share the road with these trucks and fellow truck drivers themselves.

