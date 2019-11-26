× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 11.24.19 | Two authors are ‘Entertaining Chicago in their latest book, Lightscape comes to Chicago Botanic Gardens and more

Authors Neal Samors and Bob Dauber joins the conversation with host Rick Kogan to talk about their latest book, “Entertaining Chicago.”

“Entertaining Chicago,” tells the stories of Chicago’s vast entertainment scene from the perspectives of national, international and local performers who experienced such entertainment, including more than 80 interviews ranging from comedians, Shelley Berman, Shecky Greene, Tom Dreesen, Tim Reid and Mort Sahl, jazz musicians and more.

According to Kogan, it is the intimacy depicted in these books that brings reader into the moment.

Theater producer Arny Granat joins the conversation over the phone as he talks about “Lightscape,” a festive world of wonder and light coming to Chicago Botanical Garden.

Jackie Shen of Jackie’s Cafe in Buffalo. Michigan has much to say about her holiday fudge made for charitable institutions and how she got started in the fundraising realm.

Plus, Christina Ward and Martin Billheimer visits the Skyline Studios to talk about “Good Time Party Girls: The Notorious Life of Dirty Helen Comwell.”

“Good Time Party Girls.” is an autobiography of one woman without regret and full of a rare perspective of the colorful criminal underworld from New York to San Francisco and every whorehouse, tavern, and mining camp in between.

