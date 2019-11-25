Wish Upon A Wedding granting one wish at a time!

Posted 12:02 AM, November 25, 2019, by

Jon Hansen is joined with the National Secretary of Wish Upon A Wedding Lindsay Mackey. Listen in as Lindsay comes on to talk about the organization that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness or life-altering health circumstances. Since 2010, they have granted 141 wedding wishes nationwide and counting! Through the generous support of volunteers and donation-based network, they help couples facing serious illness and life-altering health circumstances have a truly memorable celebration of their love. To learn more go to wishuponawedding.org.

