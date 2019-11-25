× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/25/19: Outcome Health Co-Founders Commit Federal Crime

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the outcome of Outcome Health’s co-founders, to what families should be talking about at Thanksgiving instead of politics.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, may have finally wrapped up the wild saga of Outcome Health (with an unfortunate ending), how social impact startups are thriving, and another round of Real or Fake.

Segment 2: (At 15:04) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, is providing a conversation alternative to politics when the family gathers around the Thanksgiving table this year.

Segment 3: (At 21:43) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, revealed the numbers that show how many black students are leaving Illinois schools and the state needs to do something to change it.