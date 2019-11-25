WGN Radio Theatre #442: Our Miss Brooks & The Life of Riley

(L-R) Lisa Wolf & Carl Amari

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 24, 2019.  First, classic episode of the night will be: “Our Miss Brooks: Thanksgiving Mix-Up” Starring: Even Arden; (12-27-49). For our final episode of the night, we have: “The Life Of Riley: Turkey Hunt” Starring: William Bendix; (11-19-44).

