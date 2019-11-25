Video: Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 2:36 PM, November 25, 2019, by

Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo are bringing Lenny Bruce back to Chicago with their play, “I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce.” Marmo stars as Bruce in the show, while Mantegna directs. When they aren’t resurrecting legendary non-comics for the stage, they are answering life’s important questions in the PPG Paints Green Room. Who deserves an honorary street in Chicago? Who should manage the Chicago Cubs? and more.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.