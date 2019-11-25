Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo are bringing Lenny Bruce back to Chicago with their play, “I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce.” Marmo stars as Bruce in the show, while Mantegna directs. When they aren’t resurrecting legendary non-comics for the stage, they are answering life’s important questions in the PPG Paints Green Room. Who deserves an honorary street in Chicago? Who should manage the Chicago Cubs? and more.
Video: Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Joe Mantegna & Ronnie Marmo discuss their play about comedian Lenny Bruce
-
Rick Kogan 10.20.19 | A spooktacular performance, plus Ronnie Marmo and Joe Mantegna discuss their play about Lenny Bruce
-
Roe Conn Full Show (10/21/19): Joe Mantegna, Ronnie Marmo, John Kass, Ed O’Bradovich, and more…
-
Powerful “Lenny Bruce” Play at Royal George and Obama White House Photographer’s new book: “Yes We Did”
-
Video: Kelsie Huff in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Bob Saget In the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kelly Rizzo in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Film & TV Director Tom Harper in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Eddie Olczyk in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Marlon Wayans in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Connor Murphy in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Miranda Bailey in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Ji Suk Yi in the PPG Paints Green Room