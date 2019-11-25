× The Top Five@5 (11/25/19): CPD seize over 10,000 illegal guns, Danny DeVito & Dwayne Johnson crash a wedding, a third-grader writes a song on anti-bullying, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, November 25th, 2019:

(Bob Sirott filling-in for Roe Conn)

Chicago police have passed a milestone in illegal gun seizures, confiscating over 10,000 guns from the streets. CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson blamed soft gun laws in neighboring states for the rise in illegal gun possession. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny DeVito crash a wedding in Mexico. An 82 year-old bodybuilder fights off a burglar, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3699134/3699134_2019-11-26-025434.64kmono.mp3

