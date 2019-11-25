FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, Kim Foxx, then a candidate for Cook County state's attorney, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Foxx, Chicago's top prosecutor, recused herself Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from the investigation into the attack reported by "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett shortly after police requested another interview with the actor. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
The Top Five@5 (11/22/19): Kim Foxx explains mistakes made in Smollett case, one of the Osudairo brothers star in a movie, Elon Musk unveils “shatter-proof” Tesla, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Friday, November 22nd, 2019:
Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx explained to John Williams what she meant in her campaign ad by “owning” mistakes made in the Jussie Smollett case. Elon Musk unveiled his new Telsa “Cybertruck” that was promoted as “shatter-proof”, but the demonstration did not go as planned. Wrestling announcer Jim Cornette tries to justify racist comments he made during a live broadcast, and more!