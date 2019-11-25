The Opening Bell 11/25/19: The Illinois Nonprofit Going On 125 Years

Posted 6:22 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17AM, November 25, 2019
(AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

The business of pets is a multi-billion dollar industry these days, but it all comes back to the animals themselves. (At 4:53) Paul Lisnek looked at the nonprofit section of the business world, where the Anti-Cruelty Society has been operating in both these worlds for nearly 125 years with Tracy Elliott (President of Anti-Cruelty Society). (At 19:48) Paul then shifted to the world of the arts where Michael and Angela Ingersoll (Creators of Artists Lounge Live Concert Series) have brought their entrepreneurial spirit to the stage.

 

