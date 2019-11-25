The Mega Pros Monday Quiz with Mary
Listener Mary returns to the show after passing last week’s Mega Pros Chicago quiz with flying colors. Below are the questions and you can listen to how she fared this week.
- This little cake snack, a staple of brown bag lunches, was invented in the Chicago suburb of Schiller park in 1930 and by 1980 was selling 1 Billion units per year. (Twinkies)
- A billion Twinkies – that’s nothing. Nabisco made 16 billion of these treats in one year at its Chicago plant, in 1995 (Orioles)
- A brand, a building and a ball park all bear the name of this soap salesman who came to Chicago in 1981 and got the word out by sending a sample of his product to everyone in the Chicago phone book. (Wrigley)
- Her millionaire husband owned their namesake Palmer House hotel, but Bertha Palmer made her name by inventing this sweet food for the Chicago World’s Fair. (Brownies, originally topped with walnuts and apricot glaze.)
- At that 1893 fair, Pabst Brewers won one of these and branded their beer with it ever after. (Blue Ribbon)
- Chicagoland has over 300 restaurants serving this type of sandwich, credited often to Al Ferreri in 1938. (Italian Beef.)
- According to Chicago Business Journal, the top grossing restaurant in the city, with 357,000 meals sold, was ….who? (Gibsons)
- Tim Samuelson, Chicago’s official cultural historian, could find no consensus about who actually invented the deep-dish pizza, but some say deep dish was born, in 1943, at what is now called: (Pizzeria Uno.”)
- It is the highest public restaurant in the United States. (The Signature Room on the John Hancock Center’s 95th floor.)
- On WTTW’s Check Please, this politicians took the show’s diners to the south side’s Dixie Kitchen. (Obama)
- Though a Minnesota candyshop owns the trademark to “Chicago Mix” for their popcorn, the version of that people have been standing in line for here since 1949 is made by (Garrett’s.)