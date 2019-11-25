× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.25.19: Driverless semi-trucks, Chicago native and Fox News Political Analyst Gianno Caldwell, Salvation Army

John Williams starts off the show by asking you what you think about driverless semi-trucks, coming to Chicago very soon. Its creator and test-driver joins the show tomorrow. Then, after airlines reportedly banned paying passengers from boarding their flights for inappropriate attire, John asks for your rationales. Chicago Native and Fox News Political Analyst Gianno Caldwell writes Taken For Granted: How Conservatism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed. He shares with John the story of his upbringing in the South Side of Chicago, and how it led him to Conservatism. And John invites back the Mega Pros Chicago Quiz reigning champion, Mary. Finally, Salvation Army beneficiary and case aide for its mobile outreach program shares his story.