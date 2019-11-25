The John Williams NewsClick: What’s wrong with the Chicago Bears?
-
Sam Panayotovich: “The Bears are a three-point favorite”
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Will the Bears make it?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Is God rooting for the Bears?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: The number one Bear
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Bet on the Bears
-
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Nagy Looking For ‘Toughness’ As Bears Search For Offensive Identity
-
Hoge: As Matt Nagy Promises Changes, Will That Include The Play Caller?
-
Jarrett Payton with a Chicago Bears season update!
-
Former Chicago Bear Desmond Clark on The Invisible World of NFL Biases
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.23.19: The Emmys 2019, Cubs and Bears, Indiana sports betting, Trump’s opposition research
-
-
Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: As long as you don’t believe a field goal kick proves God’s existence
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Nagy’s Ability To Adapt, A Key Play For Trubisky, And Ranking The NFC North
-
Hoge: Daniel, Shorthanded Bears Rise Up, But Offense Still Needs to Improve — With Trubisky