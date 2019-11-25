× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.25.19 | Good Week for Us, Bad Week for Turkeys

Happy Thanksgiving week!

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Dr. Kevin Most reminding us how many calories are in our favorite spinach dip. Dan Hampton, Bears Hall-of-Famer joins the show to talk about the Bears win against the New York Giants. CNN Correspondent Ryan Nobles has the latest political updates in Washington, and Dean Richards talks AMA awards! The show continues with Breakfast with a Blackhawk, and Phil Purevich, Executive Director, for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. The show wraps up with David Hochberg from Homeside Financial, to discuss the latest news in mortgages in Chicago.

