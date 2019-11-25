Steve Cochran Full Show 11.25.19 | Good Week for Us, Bad Week for Turkeys

Posted 12:01 PM, November 25, 2019, by

Steve Cochran

Happy Thanksgiving week!

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Dr. Kevin Most reminding us how many calories are in our favorite spinach dip. Dan Hampton, Bears Hall-of-Famer joins the show to talk about the Bears win against the New York Giants. CNN Correspondent Ryan Nobles has the latest political updates in Washington, and Dean Richards talks AMA awards! The show continues with Breakfast with a Blackhawk, and Phil Purevich, Executive Director, for the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. The show wraps up with David Hochberg from Homeside Financial, to discuss the latest news in mortgages in Chicago.

Listen to the podcast here:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.