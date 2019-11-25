× League of Legends Worlds Recap & League of Legends Season 10 Preview

League of Legends World 2019 is over and there were many upsets and shockers. Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie discusses the numerous surprises during Worlds. Nick and Mason give their thoughts about Senna and how she will affect the overall Meta. League of Legends Season 10 changes are broken down and how these changes impact the overall health of the game. Nick gives insight on League of Legends Honda’s Scouting Grounds. Nick list the various things it takes to become a professional League of Legends Player & what is a behavior check.

