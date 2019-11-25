× Jane Monzures Full Show 11/27/2019 | Holiday Travel, Thanksgiving Cooking Tips, & The Nutcracker

As Thanksgiving approaches, Jane Monzures speaks with Psychotherepist Terri Brukhartz about family tension and how to avoid arguments during the holiday season. Terri talks about how to deal with seasonal depression, dodging political arguments at the dinner table, and how to gracefully meet the parents.

Executive Chef/Owner, Author and Canning Expert, Paul Virant, stops by to help craft the perfect Thanksgiving menu and offer cooking tips. Paul talks about his restaurants and what they’re offering during the Holiday season, as well.

Then, Travel Expert Amy Tara Kotch provides tips to help beat the Holiday traffic jams. She also shares the top travel “must-haves” and where to find great deals on flights and hotels.

World Reknown Dancer and choreographer Alexei Kremnev joins Jane in-studio to share light into his background in the world of ballet and what brought him to Chicago. Alexei also talks details about A&A BALLET’s “The Art Deco Nutcracker” at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, which Jane will be starring as “Mother Ginger” on December 6th in the production. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.aacenterfordance.org