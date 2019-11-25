× Jane Monzures as “Mother Ginger” in The Nutcracker!

Jane was joined by World Reknown Dancer and choreographer Alexei Kremnev, as he shed light into his background in the world of ballet and what brought him to Chicago. Alexei also talks details about the self-choreographed A&A BALLET’s “The Art Deco Nutcracker” at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, which Jane will be starring as “Mother Ginger” on December 6th in the production.

The Art Deco Nutcracker will be showing December 6th – 8th, to learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.aacenterfordance.org.