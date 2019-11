× Fox News Analyst and Chicago Native Author: They talked about Republicans as “the party of slavery, which isn’t true”

Fox News Analyst and Chicago native, Author Gianno Caldwell joins John Williams to describe his upbringing, which took place on the far South Side of Chicago. Those led him to speak out in Taken For Granted: How Conservatism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed, and led him to conservatism in spite of how the party is represented today.