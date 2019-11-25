× “Elton Jim” reviews “The Irishman,” and tells how “Super Marty” Scorsese “battled” Iron Man

In this 183rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reviews the new, epic mob film, “The Irishman,” which debuts this week on Netflix and is sure to be a major Academy Award contender. Director Martin Scorsese tells this compelling story with an all-star, Oscar cast that includes Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci. Hear why Jim thinks it’s one of Scorsese’s best and best of the year. Also, Jim explains how Scorsese recently panned superhero movies, and fans were not “goodfellas” in their reaction. Can “Super Marty” defeat Iron Man?