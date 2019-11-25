× Ed O’Bradovich on the NFL 2020 Draft & Bears GM Ryan Pace: “Are you gonna trust this guy to pick another quarterback?”

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show (Bob Sirott filling-in for Roe) to go over the Bears’ 19-14 win over the New York Giants, and what needs to happen in the next few days in order to beat the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3699126/3699126_2019-11-26-011526.64kmono.mp3

