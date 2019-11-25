× City Club of Chicago: The Next Chapter – Inspiration in Work and Philanthropy

November 25, 2019

The Next Chapter: Inspiration in Work and Philanthropy – moderated by Joshua Hale – Julie Chavez, Kym Hubbard & Eric Weinheimer

Julie Chavez

Julie Chavez is responsible for managing programs in the areas of philanthropy, community and civic engagement, non-profit board service, volunteerism, and sponsorships in the Chicago area.

During her career at Bank of America, she has served in a variety of positions in global marketing, corporate affairs, charitable giving, and community development. Chavez has an MBA from National Louis University in Chicago

Chavez is a current board member of National Louis University, Metropolitan Family Services, and the National Veterans Art Museum. She served for five years as board member for Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority. She is also a life trustee of the National Museum of Mexican Art, on the Local Initiatives Support Corporation-Chicago Advisory Board. She is a fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago.

Julie is a life-long Chicago resident and lives on the city’s near west side. Julie’s interests include spending time with family, gardening, reading, cooking, working out, traveling and visiting local, national and international cultural institutions.

Kym Hubbard

Kym Hubbard is an experienced financial executive with a track record for success in the financial services industry and executive leadership. Her career includes portfolio management, strategic planning, corporate governance, structuring and negotiating financial transactions, creating and implementing ESG policies, and P&L responsibility. She has over 30 years experience in various industries, and diverse areas of financial services, including; an auditor at a major accounting firm, sale side and buy side investment experience, executive leadership, treasury management, global investment management, and public company Audit committee experience, which may qualify Kym as a financial expert.

Kym Hubbard was elected to the boards of the PIMCO Funds (2017) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) in 2016. She Co-chairs the Valuation Oversight Committee and is a member of the Audit, Governance, and Investment Committees at PIMCO. At STFC Kym Chairs the Investment Committee and serves on the Audit, Compensation and Independent Committees.

Prior to joining the Boards, Kym was the Global Head of Investments for Ernst & Young, Global (EYG). As a key executive in the EY global network Kym guided EYG affiliates in the UK, Canada, and Latin American Countries on global risk management, investment strategy and policy, corporate governance, and capital and debt restructuring. Kym influenced global partners and teamed with key management leaders in several of EY’s global network within 150 countries.

As Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer, of Ernst & Young, Americas LLP, (EY), Kym managed more than $15B dollars in active defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plan assets for over 67,000 US employees. As Treasurer, she had responsibility for the firms’ corporate governance, risk management, credit and debt management, cash budgeting, capital structure, treasury cyber security initiatives, regulatory oversight, and staff management.

Eric Weinheimer

Since July 1, 2014, Eric has been the President and CEO of Forefront, the only regional association in the U.S. that represents grantmakers, nonprofits, advisors, social entrepreneurs, impact investors and their allies. Currently Forefront has 1,100 Members and its mission is to be build a vibrant social impact sector for all the people of Illinois. Forefront provides education, advocacy, peer networking, project management services, and also mobilizes its Members around campaigns that advance the sector.

Prior, Eric was President and CEO of The Cara Program, a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive training, job placement and support services to individuals who are homeless and struggling in poverty. During Eric’s tenure, The Cara Program founded and established 3 social enterprises, including Cleanslate Chicago.

Eric earned a B.S. from Boston College and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for Public Service. Eric serves on the Advisory Board for Booth’s Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation and Benefit Chicago. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Oak Park River Forest Community Foundation. He is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago.

Joshua Hale

Joshua D. Hale is the President and CEO of Big Shoulders Fund which invests approximately $20-22 million annually to support 75 inner-city, Catholic schools serving nearly 20,000 students – 80 percent minority and 66 percent living in poverty. Annual investments are for scholarships and student enrichment, operational management, academic and professional development programs, leadership development, and an

adopt-a-school program.

Hale was a fellow in the Leadership Greater Chicago and an inaugural member of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs’ Emerging Leaders Program. Hale serves on the Board of Directors of The Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago and the Next Generation Committee of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Hale is a Director on the Board of Amerigo Education, Inc. He is a member of The Commercial Club, The Economic Club, The Chicago Club, Chicago Commonwealth Club, and Vistage International. In 2010, Hale was a “40 Under 40” in Crain’s Chicago Business Journal.

Previously, Hale was on the management team at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School and a consultant with The Hale Group, Ltd. After graduating from Marquette University, Hale spent two years as a volunteer in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. He resides in Chicago with his wife and their two sons.