Brian Noonan Show 11/24/19: Bow Tie Theatre Reviews and Goose Island Prop Day

Brian presents two brand-new editions of the “Bow Tie Theatre Review,” reviewing The Simon & Garfunkel Story and Beauty and the Beast. You can catch Broadway in Chicago’s production of The Simon & Garfunkel Story, playing through December 8, at the Broadway Playhouse in downtown Chicago (175 East Chestnut). Beauty and the Beast is playing at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Then, Brian explains why people need to relax about the “OK boomer” meme before he recaps his adventure at Goose Island’s 2019 Prop Day. He recounts the story of how he and a fellow WGN Radio host accidentally smoked cigars while indoors, and what happened as a result!

To wrap up the show, he and his producer, Cody Gough, discuss their Thanksgiving plans, including pie preferences and seasonal barrel-aged stouts to help them celebrate the season.