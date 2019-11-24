This Oct. 12, 2015, photo shows a roasted Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Regardless of how you cook the turkey, experts say to make sure you let it sit, undisturbed, on a cutting board or platter for at least 30 minutes before carving. This allows the bird to finish cooking more gently and reabsorb all of its juices, producing moist meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Where to Dine in Chicago on Turkey Day
Naomi Waxman, Eater Chicago reporter came on the air to talk with Dean about places to eat around Chicago for Thanksgiving. Waxman wrote an article for Eater Chicago of recommended restaurants to go for the holiday. People who are new to the city, students or those who just want to dodge a clean up can listen in to which hotels and restaurants to go to for the holiday. Dean gave some of his recommendations, including a Greek restaurant to stem away from traditional places.
Find the full article here, and listen to Waxman’s full analysis below.