Where to Dine in Chicago on Turkey Day

Naomi Waxman, Eater Chicago reporter came on the air to talk with Dean about places to eat around Chicago for Thanksgiving. Waxman wrote an article for Eater Chicago of recommended restaurants to go for the holiday. People who are new to the city, students or those who just want to dodge a clean up can listen in to which hotels and restaurants to go to for the holiday. Dean gave some of his recommendations, including a Greek restaurant to stem away from traditional places.

Find the full article here, and listen to Waxman’s full analysis below.