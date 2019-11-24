× WGN Radio Theatre #441: The Jack Benny Program, The Saint & The Great Gildersleeve

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 23, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “The Jack Benny Program: Turkey Dream” (11-30-47). Our second episode of the night will be: “The Saint: The Fighter’s Contract” Starring: Vincent Price; (07-23-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Great Gildersleeve: A Serviceman For Thanksgiving” Starring: Hal Peary; (11-16-41).

