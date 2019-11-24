× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/24/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with State Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin and State Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago about the proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act—an effort to make Illinois more green with its energy development while also promoting job growth. Cristina and Ann provide a detailed overview of the bill, the long term benefits of “going green”, and more.

Then, Rick is joined by Jason DeSanto, Senior Lecturer at Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law, for an hour-long discussion about the House Democratic-led impeachment inquiry hearings as well as the latest Democratic presidential debate. Jason and Rick review snippets from both the latest debate and the impeachment inquiry hearings; discuss interesting results from various public polls regarding President Trump; and which candidates are dominating the Presidential race thus far.