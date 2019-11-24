Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/24/19): Quick Bears vs. Giants Hit
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears 19-14 victory over the Giants at Soldier Field