The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/24/19): Bears vs Giants Full Post Game Show

Posted 6:29 PM, November 24, 2019, by

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates a touchdown behind New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears 19-14 victory over the Giants at Soldier Field

Mitchell Trubisky went 25 for 41 with 278 yards, 1 touchdown including 2 interceptions. Trubisky connected with a deep pass to  Allen Robinson for a 32-yard touchdown to get the offense rolling. Ultimately, Mitchell’s 2-yard rushing touchdown in the 3rd quarter turned out to be the deciding factor of the game

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the victory as the Bears go to 5-6 on the season heading into next weeks thanksgiving matchup against the Detriot Lions

