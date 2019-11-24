× The Clean Energy Jobs Act is a largely complicated and comprehensive issue

Rick Pearson speaks with State Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin and State Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago about the proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act—an effort to make Illinois more green with its energy development while also promoting job growth. Cristina and Ann provide a detailed overview of the bill; the benefits of “going green” and the primary goals outlined with transitioning to clean energy; and the obstacles they’re facing in getting this passed.