The Cast of Beauty and the Beast Joins "This Week in Theater"

Paramount Theater’s cast of Beauty and the Beast joined Dean to talk about the production. Cast members talked about how “magical” the production is and the “mind blowing” elements. Dean said he will try to contain himself while watching the show, but if there is any “open wailing” that he apologies in advance. The cast sang hits from the classic film such Beauty and the Beast, and Be our guest. The cast discusses the design of the costumes, structure of the show and how delightful it was to work on the production. The show runs now through January 19.