× Pete McMurray Full Show 11/24/19: Kevin Powell and Glen Kozlowski, Widowlution and attorney’s who can sing!

Pete McMurray has a great show for you on this victorious Bears Sunday! Speaking of the Bears, Pete chats with Kevin Powell and Glen Kozlowski about the team as they were struggling heading into halftime. Later, Pete chats with attorney’s Kate Kelly and Jeff Marks about the Chicago Bar Association and their performances of “Lying Out Loud.” Finally, talks to Mary Lee Robinson from Widowlution. A online magazine website where widows can visit to check out different outlooks and strategies to move on from a loss of a loved one.