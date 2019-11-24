Pete McMurray Full Show 11/24/19: Kevin Powell and Glen Kozlowski, Widowlution and attorney’s who can sing!

Posted 7:56 PM, November 24, 2019, by

WGN Radio's Pete McMurray

Pete McMurray has a great show for you on this victorious Bears Sunday! Speaking of the Bears, Pete chats with Kevin Powell and Glen Kozlowski about the team as they were struggling heading into halftime. Later, Pete chats with attorney’s Kate Kelly and Jeff Marks about the Chicago Bar Association and their performances of “Lying Out Loud.” Finally, talks to Mary Lee Robinson from Widowlution. A online magazine website where widows can visit to check out different outlooks and strategies to move on from a loss of a loved one.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.