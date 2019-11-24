× Matt Bubala Full Show 11.23.19

On this pre Thanksgiving show, the whole crew is back! Jess returns after a weekend off for a journalism event and a spontaneous trip to Nashville. We discuss John F. Kennedy’s assassination anniversary and major moments throughout presidencies, like 9/11. Orion Samuleson shares how he broke the news that JFK was assassinated. Listeners also get some of Roger’s throwback news reports. Matt chats about holiday stress and the reasons why he is late to everything. Following Jess’ Nashville trip, we talk about country music legends like Willie Nelson and famous Chicago broadcasters. Kelvin Coleman joins the conversation at 4 a.m. to discuss what juice jacking means for commuters. At 4:30 a.m., Yahoo Finance reporter Denitsa Tsekova discusses how students can attend college for free or very inexpensively in other countries. Tune in to the full podcast for more!