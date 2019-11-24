× Karen Conti | Full Show 11/24/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off talking with Leigh Richardson, Clinical Director of the Brain Performance Center, on how to avoid talking politics at family gatherings this holiday. Melissa Caldwell Engle, Clinical Director and Co-founder of Healing Springs Ranch, joins the show to discuss the realities of shopping addiction. Then, Karen gives trip advice on legal issues that can arise during your holiday travels. As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.