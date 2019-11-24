× Juice jacking: what does it mean for holiday commuters?

Kelvin Coleman, Executive Director of Stay Safe Online joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss the concept of juice jacking. In a recent news article from the Sun Sentinel, law enforcement officials have warned consumers that private information might not be safe in public places like USB charging stations. Tune in to the segment as Coleman answers listeners questions and explains how you can keep your information safe during the holiday season.