Jon Hansen Full Show 11.22.19 | JFK Assassination, Wish Upon A Wedding, Tom Hanks, and Today I Learned…

Jon Hansen keeps us warm with an exciting, intelligent and fun night of radio. First we bring on WGN and WFMT’s very own Dave Schwan to take time to remember the JFK Assassination. Then, the National Secretary of Wish Upon A Wedding Lindsay Mackey comes on to talk about the organization that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness or life-altering health circumstances. Next on the show, “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs joins Jon to talk about the gift of movies for the holidays and then Blake, Jon, Roger, and Ashley go through and list their top 5 favorite Tom Hanks movies. And finally, we bring you another exciting episode of “Today I learned”. All this and more!