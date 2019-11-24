× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Giants Postgame Show — Searching For Positives

With postseason hopes on the brink of mathematical elimination, Bears fans have shifted their focus from wanting wins to wanting to see progress from their young starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears were able to beat the Giants 19-14, and Trubisky played… ok. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the quarterback’s up and down day, and discuss the offensive struggles that include drops, not lining properly and poor blocking up front. The guys listen and react to the postgame comments from head coach Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky. Later on, they look ahead to the short week and the game in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

