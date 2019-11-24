× Exploring Chicago’s Lost Shopping Experiences: Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Goldblatt’s, Zayre, Polk Bros.

As the holiday shopping season is in full swing, Dave, Roger and listeners look back at the places we used to shop and share holiday memories with Craig Locaciato from criagslostchicago.com including stores Marshall Field’s, Wieboldt’s, Zayre, Musicland, The Mister Shops, Service Merchandise, Madigan’s and more. craigslostchicago.com

What classic department store do you remember from Chicago’s past?