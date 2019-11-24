× Dean Talks with Mrs. Rogers about Mister Rogers

Dean talks about Mister Rogers as a story about kindness, and that the story is about how kindness is contagious. Dean also talked with Mrs.Rogers about the message that Mister Rogers conveyed. Mister Rogers wife, 91, is very happy for him and said that he would have loved the film. Tom Junod also spoke with Dean, and Dean took calls from multiple people to discuss Mister Rogers and how not every episode was a happy make believe place. Rogers discussed heavy topics such as divorce and death that callers discussed with Dean.