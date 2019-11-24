× Bar Superstar Russell Davis on Road Trip to Chicago!

Our friend and Celebrity Mixologist Russell Davis joins Dane “On The Road” to share his travels and teachings during his nationwide Russell Davis Road Trip Tour. Listen as Russell fill us in on latest with career, time starring on hit TV show “Bar Rescue” and experiences with Global Cocktail Culture. Hear as Russell along with Chicago ABC Bar School’s Chrissy Gass talk about event happening and ways mixologists, bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts can benefit from the events and classes coming up. Follow Russell for more information on social media @MrRussellDavis.