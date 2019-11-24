× Authors Neal Samors and Bob Dauber ‘Entertain Chicago’ with their latest book

Authors Neal Samors and Bob Dauber joins the conversation with host Rick Kogan to talk about their latest book, “Entertaining Chicago.”

“Entertaining Chicago,” tells the stories of Chicago’s vast entertainment scene from the perspectives of national, international and local performers who experienced such entertainment, including more than 80 interviews ranging from comedians, Shelley Berman, Shecky Greene, Tom Dreesen, Tim Reid and Mort Sahl, jazz musicians and more.

According to Kogan, it is the intimacy depicted in these books that brings reader into the moment.

Find a copy of “Entertaining Chicago” on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan.