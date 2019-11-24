× A recap of the House Democratic-led impeachment inquiry hearings and the latest Democratic presidential debate

Rick Pearson is joined by Jason DeSanto, Senior Lecturer at Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law, for an hour-long discussion about the House Democratic-led impeachment inquiry hearings as well as the latest Democratic presidential debate. Jason and Rick review snippets from both the latest debate and the impeachment inquiry hearings; discuss interesting results from various public polls regarding President Trump; and which candidates are dominating the Presidential race thus far.