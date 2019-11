× White Sox Weekly 11/23/19: Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu sign contracts!

It was a big week for the White Sox and their fans. The signing of Yasmani Grandal and re-signing of Jose Abreu have kickstarted what could be, a busy offseason for Rick Han. You’ll hear from General Manager Rick Hahn, Jose Abreu, and hear the interview Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes had with Yasmani Grandal.