The Beat 11/23/19: Mitch Trubisky, Bulls Drama, and Blackhawks talk with Chris Boden.

Mark Carman shares his thoughts on The Beat about the Bulls recent struggles, including Jim Boylen’s decision to bench Zach Lavine after “three egregious defensive mistakes”. Was it fair? You’ll hear from both Lavine and Boylen following the game as well as an update to the situation. Later, Carm shares his recent thoughts on Mitch Trubisky, including some audio from the recent meet with the media. Finally, before the Blackhawks face the Dallas Stars, Chris Boden chats with Mark Carman about the Hawks recent stretch of play and how Kirby Dach could potentially become a phenomenal player for the franchise.