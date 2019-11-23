Quest For Gold – Episode 18: Geneva raised Triathlete Kevin McDowell on overcoming cancer, PED testing, making money, and his Olympic dream

Posted 1:31 AM, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22AM, November 23, 2019

Kevin McDowell of USA performs in the swim leg during the ITU World Triathlon Hamburg Mixed Relay World Championships on July 15, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for ITU)

This week on Quest for Gold.

A heartbreaker for USA Baseball, but they’re not out of it yet

USA Women’s basketball is back on track.

Another U.S. team punches a bid for Tokyo.

And this week we sit down Kevin McDowell a triathlete raised in the West Suburbs, and now looking to compete in the Olympics.  We talk about getting into the sport, drug testing, his own health struggles, and his goals for 2020.

