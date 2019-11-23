× OTL #684: Teaching for change, An Ode to the Green Line, The Secret History of Pieces of Peaces

Mike Stephen learns about a new high school class on the Holocaust and genocide at Oak Park & River Forest High School, discusses the community importance of the Green Line, and discovers the Secret History of local funk band Pieces of Peace. This week’s local music is brought to you by Catho.

