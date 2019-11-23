Highlights: Minnesota 38 – Northwestern 22 – 11/23/19

Posted 4:34 PM, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, November 23, 2019

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) battles to catch a pass against Northwestern cornerback Trae Williams (3) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Minnesota won 38-22. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers – November 23, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.