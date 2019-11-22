Wintrust Business Lunch 11/22/19: Has Black Friday Lost Its Luster?

Posted 1:53 PM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, November 22, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 11/22/19

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from WireCutter.com preparing consumers for Black Friday to bettering culture for both employees & employers.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Annmarie Conte, Money and Deals Editor at WireCutter.com, prepared listeners for the upcoming shopping day (Black Friday) and explained why the luster of the unofficial holiday is fading out.

Segment 2: (At 4:24) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, focused on culture after reviewing his recent Inc. article to help employees and employers what needs to be done to make an office more enjoyable for everyone.

Segment 3: (At 14:28) Lewis Lazare, Reporter at Chicago Business Journal, recapped some of his recent stories including how Gibson’s Steakhouse continues to shine in Chicago despite the number of restaurants that continue to pop up all around.

Segment 4: (At 22:42) Steve Daniels, Sr. Reporter at Crains’s covering Banking, Insurance, and Utilities, updated Steve with the latest from the Crain’s Chicago Business newsroom

