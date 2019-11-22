× Wehle on why the Constitution matters more than ever, Rao on Trump, Bloomfield on drug testing students and much more

CBS legal analyst and author of How to Read the Constitution – and Why Kim Wehle discusses how the Trump impeachment hearings represent a constitutional crisis.

IGI President and former Deputy Counsel in the Obama Administration Arun Rao discusses Trump’s attacks on public servants and the likelihood of impeachment.

Brooklyn College Professor and author of American Public Education Law David Bloomfield discusses the lawfulness of high school drug testing policies.