Video: Weekend Warning – Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Edition

Posted 2:13 PM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, November 22, 2019

This is the weekend for the BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. It’s just one of several holiday events in Chicago, as well as other options you can consider as you make your plans. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around town.

ALL WEEKEND (11/22-11/24)

Autumn Festival (Villa Park)

Days of the Dead (horror convention)

Chicagopex

Lightscape

  • Chicago Botanic Garden
  • You’ll wander into a festive world of wonder and light. Along a mile-long path, the night comes alive with color, imagination, and sound, from a playful choir of singing trees to a spectacular waterfall of light. At times, you’ll find yourself in the center of it all — stepping inside a cathedral of golden light, walking down an avenue of luminous linden trees, moving through colorful ribbons of light.
  • 11/22-1/5      4:30-10
  • Tickets $8-23
  • https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape

FRIDAY

Chicago Latino Music Festival

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

  • Holiday music, a choir, appearance by Santa
  • Millennium Park
  • Free
  • 6pm
  • Enjoy the glittering tree set among Chicago’s sparkling skyline and the iconic art and architecture of Millennium Park.
  • Chicago’s 106th Christmas Tree has been donated by Gene Nelson and his family. The 55 Foot Blue Spruce from Elgin, Illinois was selected from more than 40 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Bulls vs Heat

Our Last Night @ House of Blues Chicago

  • 6:45

WWE: Smackdown @ Allstate arena

  • 6:45

Elvins Costello and The Imposters @ Chicago Theatre

  • 8:00

 

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

CineKink Chicago

  • Screens films that “celebrate and explore a wide diversity of sexuality”
  • Leather ARchives & Museum
  • Fri 7:30 Sat 6:30/9

http://www.cinekink.com/programs-and-events/tour/tour-2019/chicago/

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

SATURDAY

Open Hearts Gala

  • $203
  • Tao Chicago
  • Supports Homeless
  • 5-9
  • Cocktail reception, food, open bar, giveaways, silent auction, entertainment, and after party
  • http://streetsamaritans.org/gala/

Northwestern vs Minnesota

Mother Truckin’ Booze Fest

  • Ticket gets you 25 tasting tickets, food trucks, live beer, entertainment
  • $20-100
  • Time depends on ticket purchasaed
  • Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates
  • https://mothertruckinfest.com/tickets/

AJR @ Aragon Ballroom

  • 7:00

 

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago toy and game fair

  • New toys and games, tournaments, characters, entertainment
  • Navy Pier
  • Adult $16.34, child $9.17
  • Sat 10-6 Sun 10-5
  • https://www.chitag.com/fair

Randolph Street’s Holiday Market

Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals

  • Showcasing 500 high-horsepower cars including unveilings and activities for kids
  • Rosemont Convention Center
  • Sat 9-8   Sun 9-5
  • https://www.mcacn.com/

Polar Express

SUNDAY

Illumination

Bears vs Giants

HOLIDAYS

Christmas around the world and Holidays of Light

Christkindlmarket (Daley Plaza)

  • Free admission
  • Nov 15-Dec 24
  • Brings cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm
  • Daily: Sun-Thur 11-8 Fri/Sat 11-9
  • Special hours: Thanksgiving 11-4  Christmas Eve 11-4
  • http://www.christkindlmarket.com/chicago/

Christkindlemarket (Wrigleyville)

A Christmas Carol

Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys, and Dead Guys

  • On this mostly-indoor walking tour you'll see classic downtown holiday traditions and hear off-the-beaten-path stories you expect from Chicago Detours. We’ll discuss cute gimmicks of holiday seasons past at the historic Marshall Field’s and describe surprising holiday tales. We have a couple drinks too, and non-drinkers are more than welcome, as this is much more than a bar tour.
  • Nov 15-Dec. 30
  • https://www.chicagodetours.com/architecture-tours/chicago-holiday-tour/

Millennium Park Ice rink

Skating Ribbon

The Nutcracker

It’s a Wonderful Life: radio play

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

 

Polar Express

Randolph Street’s Holiday Market

