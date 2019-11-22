Video: Weekend Warning – Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Edition

This is the weekend for the BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. It’s just one of several holiday events in Chicago, as well as other options you can consider as you make your plans. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around town.

ALL WEEKEND (11/22-11/24)

Autumn Festival (Villa Park)

The Odeum

Fri: 11-9 Sat: 9-7 Sun 10-5

$10 for adults

Hundreds of craft booths

https://www.hpifestivals.com/autumn-festivals/

Days of the Dead (horror convention)

Live music, a monster ball, panels, celebrities, contests

Crowne Plaza at O'hare in Rosemont

Fri 5-10 Sat 11-7 Sun 11-5

Tickets $30-75

https://www.daysofthedead.com/chicago/

Chicagopex

A stamp show with exhibits and shopping (75 dealers)

Westin in Itasca

Free

Fri/Sat 10-6 Sun 10-4

https://www.chicagopex.org/chicagopexcurrent.html

Lightscape

Chicago Botanic Garden

You’ll wander into a festive world of wonder and light. Along a mile-long path, the night comes alive with color, imagination, and sound, from a playful choir of singing trees to a spectacular waterfall of light. At times, you’ll find yourself in the center of it all — stepping inside a cathedral of golden light, walking down an avenue of luminous linden trees, moving through colorful ribbons of light.

11/22-1/5 4:30-10

Tickets $8-23

https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape

FRIDAY

Chicago Latino Music Festival

Classical music concerts, with a focus on artists and composers from Latin American and Spain

Last two days (thur/fri)

http://latinomusicfest.org/schedule/

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Holiday music, a choir, appearance by Santa

Millennium Park

Free

6pm

Enjoy the glittering tree set among Chicago’s sparkling skyline and the iconic art and architecture of Millennium Park.

Chicago’s 106th Christmas Tree has been donated by Gene Nelson and his family. The 55 Foot Blue Spruce from Elgin, Illinois was selected from more than 40 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Bulls vs Heat

Our Last Night @ House of Blues Chicago

6:45

WWE: Smackdown @ Allstate arena

6:45

Elvins Costello and The Imposters @ Chicago Theatre

8:00

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

CineKink Chicago

Screens films that “celebrate and explore a wide diversity of sexuality”

Leather ARchives & Museum

Fri 7:30 Sat 6:30/9

http://www.cinekink.com/programs-and-events/tour/tour-2019/chicago/

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Family activities, Santa Claus in Pioneer Court at Lights Festival Lane (Fri 4-8 & Sat 11-4)

Tree lighting parade goes down Michigan Ave from Oak Street to Wacker (sat 5:30) ending with fireworks at 6:55… Michigan will close starting at 4

Free

https://www.themagnificentmile.com/lights-festival/schedule-of-events/

SATURDAY

Open Hearts Gala

$203

Tao Chicago

Supports Homeless

5-9

Cocktail reception, food, open bar, giveaways, silent auction, entertainment, and after party

http://streetsamaritans.org/gala/

Northwestern vs Minnesota

Mother Truckin’ Booze Fest

Ticket gets you 25 tasting tickets, food trucks, live beer, entertainment

$20-100

Time depends on ticket purchasaed

Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates

https://mothertruckinfest.com/tickets/

AJR @ Aragon Ballroom

7:00

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago toy and game fair

New toys and games, tournaments, characters, entertainment

Navy Pier

Adult $16.34, child $9.17

Sat 10-6 Sun 10-5

https://www.chitag.com/fair

Randolph Street’s Holiday Market

A variety of goods from 125 dealers/makers

Indoors at 1340 W Washington Blvd

10-5

Tickets $8-50

https://www.randolphstreetmarket.com/event/randolph-street-holiday-market-november-2019/

Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals

Showcasing 500 high-horsepower cars including unveilings and activities for kids

Rosemont Convention Center

Sat 9-8 Sun 9-5

https://www.mcacn.com/

Polar Express

Chicago union station

Schedule varies based on days.

Tickets $38-70

Can ride through 12/29

One-hour train right through downtown

https://www.chicagothepolarexpressride.com/scheduling-tickets/

SUNDAY

Illumination

Colorful tree lights and projections on a one-mile walk

Morton Arboretum in Lisle

11/23-1/5



https://www.mortonarb.org/illumination-event/2019-11-22?month=2019-11&topview=top

Bears vs Giants

HOLIDAYS

Christmas around the world and Holidays of Light

Museum of Science and Industry

Explore holiday traditions from around the world while creating your own.

https://www.msichicago.org/explore/whats-here/exhibits/christmas-around-the-world/

Christkindlmarket (Daley Plaza)

Free admission

Nov 15-Dec 24

Brings cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm

Daily: Sun-Thur 11-8 Fri/Sat 11-9

Special hours: Thanksgiving 11-4 Christmas Eve 11-4

http://www.christkindlmarket.com/chicago/

Christkindlemarket (Wrigleyville)

Free admission

Nov 22-Dec 31

Mon-Thur 3-9 Fri/Sat 11-10 Sun 11-7

http://www.christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville/

A Christmas Carol

Goodman Theatre-11/16-12/26

https://www.goodmantheatre.org/carol/

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights- 12/5-12/24

https://www.facebook.com/events/714666569035224/

Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys, and Dead Guys

On this mostly-indoor walking tour you'll see classic downtown holiday traditions and hear off-the-beaten-path stories you expect from Chicago Detours. We’ll discuss cute gimmicks of holiday seasons past at the historic Marshall Field’s and describe surprising holiday tales. We have a couple drinks too, and non-drinkers are more than welcome, as this is much more than a bar tour.

Nov 15-Dec. 30

https://www.chicagodetours.com/architecture-tours/chicago-holiday-tour/

Millennium Park Ice rink

Free

Rent skates or bring your own

Mon-Thur 12-8

Fri- 12-10

Sat/Sun 10-9

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/millennium_park10.html

Skating Ribbon

Maggie Daley Park

Free

Rent skates or bring your own

Mon-Thur 12-8

Fri-Sun 10-10

https://maggiedaleypark.com/things-to-do-see/skating-ribbon/

The Nutcracker

Chopin Theatre

https://www.thehousetheatre.com/playsandevents/nutcrackerseason18

It’s a Wonderful Life: radio play

Stage 773

https://americanbluestheater.com/its-a-wonderful-life-live-in-chicago/

