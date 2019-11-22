Video: Weekend Warning – Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Edition

This is the weekend for the BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. It’s just one of several holiday events in Chicago, as well as other options you can consider as you make your plans. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around town.
ALL WEEKEND (11/22-11/24)
Autumn Festival (Villa Park)
- The Odeum
- Fri: 11-9 Sat: 9-7 Sun 10-5
- $10 for adults
- Hundreds of craft booths
- https://www.hpifestivals.com/autumn-festivals/
Days of the Dead (horror convention)
- Live music, a monster ball, panels, celebrities, contests
- Crowne Plaza at O'hare in Rosemont
- Fri 5-10 Sat 11-7 Sun 11-5
- Tickets $30-75
- https://www.daysofthedead.com/chicago/
Chicagopex
- A stamp show with exhibits and shopping (75 dealers)
- Westin in Itasca
- Free
- Fri/Sat 10-6 Sun 10-4
- https://www.chicagopex.org/chicagopexcurrent.html
Lightscape
- Chicago Botanic Garden
- You’ll wander into a festive world of wonder and light. Along a mile-long path, the night comes alive with color, imagination, and sound, from a playful choir of singing trees to a spectacular waterfall of light. At times, you’ll find yourself in the center of it all — stepping inside a cathedral of golden light, walking down an avenue of luminous linden trees, moving through colorful ribbons of light.
- 11/22-1/5 4:30-10
- Tickets $8-23
- https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape
FRIDAY
Chicago Latino Music Festival
- Classical music concerts, with a focus on artists and composers from Latin American and Spain
- Last two days (thur/fri)
- http://latinomusicfest.org/schedule/
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Holiday music, a choir, appearance by Santa
- Millennium Park
- Free
- 6pm
- Enjoy the glittering tree set among Chicago’s sparkling skyline and the iconic art and architecture of Millennium Park.
- Chicago’s 106th Christmas Tree has been donated by Gene Nelson and his family. The 55 Foot Blue Spruce from Elgin, Illinois was selected from more than 40 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Bulls vs Heat
Our Last Night @ House of Blues Chicago
- 6:45
WWE: Smackdown @ Allstate arena
- 6:45
Elvins Costello and The Imposters @ Chicago Theatre
- 8:00
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
CineKink Chicago
- Screens films that “celebrate and explore a wide diversity of sexuality”
- Leather ARchives & Museum
- Fri 7:30 Sat 6:30/9
http://www.cinekink.com/programs-and-events/tour/tour-2019/chicago/
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
- Family activities, Santa Claus in Pioneer Court at Lights Festival Lane (Fri 4-8 & Sat 11-4)
- Tree lighting parade goes down Michigan Ave from Oak Street to Wacker (sat 5:30) ending with fireworks at 6:55… Michigan will close starting at 4
- Free
- https://www.themagnificentmile.com/lights-festival/schedule-of-events/
SATURDAY
Open Hearts Gala
- $203
- Tao Chicago
- Supports Homeless
- 5-9
- Cocktail reception, food, open bar, giveaways, silent auction, entertainment, and after party
- http://streetsamaritans.org/gala/
Northwestern vs Minnesota
Mother Truckin’ Booze Fest
- Ticket gets you 25 tasting tickets, food trucks, live beer, entertainment
- $20-100
- Time depends on ticket purchasaed
- Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates
- https://mothertruckinfest.com/tickets/
AJR @ Aragon Ballroom
- 7:00
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Chicago toy and game fair
- New toys and games, tournaments, characters, entertainment
- Navy Pier
- Adult $16.34, child $9.17
- Sat 10-6 Sun 10-5
- https://www.chitag.com/fair
Randolph Street’s Holiday Market
- A variety of goods from 125 dealers/makers
- Indoors at 1340 W Washington Blvd
- 10-5
- Tickets $8-50
- https://www.randolphstreetmarket.com/event/randolph-street-holiday-market-november-2019/
Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals
- Showcasing 500 high-horsepower cars including unveilings and activities for kids
- Rosemont Convention Center
- Sat 9-8 Sun 9-5
- https://www.mcacn.com/
Polar Express
- Chicago union station
- Schedule varies based on days.
- Tickets $38-70
- Can ride through 12/29
- One-hour train right through downtown
- https://www.chicagothepolarexpressride.com/scheduling-tickets/
SUNDAY
Illumination
- Colorful tree lights and projections on a one-mile walk
- Morton Arboretum in Lisle
- 11/23-1/5
- https://www.mortonarb.org/illumination-event/2019-11-22?month=2019-11&topview=top
Bears vs Giants
HOLIDAYS
Christmas around the world and Holidays of Light
- Museum of Science and Industry
- Explore holiday traditions from around the world while creating your own.
- https://www.msichicago.org/explore/whats-here/exhibits/christmas-around-the-world/
Christkindlmarket (Daley Plaza)
- Free admission
- Nov 15-Dec 24
- Brings cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm
- Daily: Sun-Thur 11-8 Fri/Sat 11-9
- Special hours: Thanksgiving 11-4 Christmas Eve 11-4
- http://www.christkindlmarket.com/chicago/
Christkindlemarket (Wrigleyville)
- Free admission
- Nov 22-Dec 31
- Mon-Thur 3-9 Fri/Sat 11-10 Sun 11-7
- http://www.christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville/
A Christmas Carol
- Goodman Theatre-11/16-12/26
- https://www.goodmantheatre.org/carol/
- Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights- 12/5-12/24
- https://www.facebook.com/events/714666569035224/
Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys, and Dead Guys
- On this mostly-indoor walking tour you'll see classic downtown holiday traditions and hear off-the-beaten-path stories you expect from Chicago Detours. We’ll discuss cute gimmicks of holiday seasons past at the historic Marshall Field’s and describe surprising holiday tales. We have a couple drinks too, and non-drinkers are more than welcome, as this is much more than a bar tour.
- Nov 15-Dec. 30
- https://www.chicagodetours.com/architecture-tours/chicago-holiday-tour/
Millennium Park Ice rink
- Free
- Rent skates or bring your own
- Mon-Thur 12-8
- Fri- 12-10
- Sat/Sun 10-9
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/millennium_park10.html
Skating Ribbon
- Maggie Daley Park
- Free
- Rent skates or bring your own
- Mon-Thur 12-8
- Fri-Sun 10-10
- https://maggiedaleypark.com/things-to-do-see/skating-ribbon/
The Nutcracker
It’s a Wonderful Life: radio play
